FG moves to decriminalise suicide attempts

The federal government has initiated the process to remove suicide attempts from being a criminal offence, aiming for the reform to take effect by 2025.

The government, on Thursday, inaugurated a National Task Force on Decriminalisation of Attempted Suicide at an event to commemorate the 2024 World Mental Health Day in Abuja. The task force will be chaired by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe, the Executive Director, the Centre for Health Ethics Law and Development ( CHELD).

Currently, Nigeria’s law makes it a crime to attempt suicide, as contained in section 327 of the Criminal Code Act and section 231 of the penal code.

Mohammad Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare represented by Daju Kachallom, the permanent secretary inaugurated the task force. Its terms of reference include carrying out constructive and strategic engagements with stakeholders towards ensuring a timely and seamless decriminalization of attempted suicide in Nigeria, launching public awareness campaigns about the need for decriminalization, mobilizing resources, and developing a comprehensive government-wide position paper on the issue.

The minister set a target for the task force to complete this process by the end of 2025.

Pate noted that suicide which is one of the gravest consequences of untreated mental health conditions is rising in Nigeria.

The minister said Nigeria is now facing a lot of challenges that have forced more citizens into depression such as economic hardship, and societal and environmental degradation among others.

Speaking with BusinessDay, Onyemelukwe, the Chairman of the task force said Criminalizing suicide has not been effective in deterring people from attempting suicide, and argued that Nigerian laws should prioritize suicide prevention instead of punishment.

“Attempted suicide is a cry for help, ttempted suicide says I am in pain and I am overwhelmed. The law should create a supportive environment for help-seeking, not one that penalizes, criminalizes and punishes a person for their own wellness”, she said.

“Nobody wants their family member and loved ones to be criminalized when all they are looking for is support”, she added.

Onyemelukwe also noted the challenges in implementing the National Suicide Prevention Strategic Framework launched last year due to existing laws.

The Chairperson said a primary objective of the task force would be to work with the legislature to repeal criminalization laws across the country.

She said the task force under her leadership will galvanize efforts to ensure that this decriminalization happens as soon as possible.

According to her, decriminalising attempted suicide will enable the government to focus on suicide prevention strategies. Some potential strategies she mentioned include establishing helplines for individuals facing mental health challenges and implementing educational programs in schools on how to seek help.

She stressed that mental health which has been a neglected issue in Nigeria’s healthcare system deserves more attention because it affects everybody.

Onyemelukwe expressed gratitude to the Coordinating Minister of Health for her appointment while highlighting her organization’s longstanding advocacy efforts for the decriminalization of attempted suicide.

