FG targets social regeneration with new primary school curriculum

The Federal Government is set to unveil a new education curriculum for primary schools today, aimed at transforming the basic education system in Nigeria.

Tanko Sununu, the Minister of State for Education, said the revised curriculum, which incorporates moral values, aims to promote societal reorientation and rejuvenate Nigeria’s social values.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday during the flag-off of teacher training and the launch of sensitisation materials on moral reorientation, organized by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Sununu emphasized that the updated curriculum will equip learners not only with academic skills but also the ethical framework necessary to make positive contributions to society.

He said, “The revised curriculum, to be launched at the National Council of Education (NCE) meeting, has been designed to instil values that address our orientation needs and foster social regeneration. Our goal is to nurture a generation of learners who are not only academically competent but also emotionally intelligent, socially responsible, and morally upright.”

Read also: Stakeholders want schools, SMEDAN to partner on entrepreneurship

The Minister explained that the new approach aims to engage students in discussions about values and ethics, moving beyond traditional teaching methods.

He added that the Federal Government is committed to continuous investment in teacher development to ensure that educators are equipped with the necessary tools to meet the evolving needs of students.

Earlier, Hamid Bobboyi, the executive secretary of UBEC, said the new programme will guide teachers to instil moral values in learners. He expressed confidence that this initiative would shape responsible citizens and address the learning crisis in the country.

“We hope to infuse values within our education system so that growing children can embrace them and respond to the needs of their fellow citizens and the nation,” Bobboyi said, stressing that the revised curriculum will play a key role in achieving this goal.

Share