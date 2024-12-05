FG meets MAN, moves to revive manufacturing sector

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)

…establishes industrial revolution work group

The federal government has announced the establishment of an industrial revolution work group aimed at revitalising the manufacturing sector, creating more jobs, and driving sustainable economic growth.

John Owan Enoh, minister of state for industry, trade and investment, made this announcement during an interactive session with members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and other industrial key stakeholders in Lagos.

According to a statement signed by Adebayo Thomas,

director of press and public relations of the ministry, the objective of the meeting was to gather first-hand information on the constraints limiting industry performance and to deliberate on practical solutions.

Enoh emphasised the need for a radical approach to revolutionise the country’s automobile industry and other manufacturing sectors.

“The work group, which I will chair, will include the organised private sector (OPS) chairman and other key players. We will meet quarterly with stakeholders to evaluate performance and address challenges,” said Enoh.

He highlighted the importance of inter-ministerial collaboration, particularly with the ministries of power and finance, to resolve industry challenges systematically.

The minister of state also stressed the need for legislative review and regulatory reforms to facilitate ease of doing business in Nigeria. He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to resuscitating the textile industry to create more jobs for youth.

On his part, Francis Meshioye, president of MAN, underscored the importance of strategic collaboration to enhance the performance of the industrial sector.

“The industrial sector, as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth, remains an enabler, blurred with its inter-sectoral linkages providing the fastest route to achieving economic aspirations,” he stated.

Meshioye acknowledged the challenges facing the sector but expressed confidence in co-creating solutions with the government. “We are committed to working collaboratively with your ministry to develop and implement policies that would fast-track industrial growth, increase productivity, and create jobs,” he added.

Segun Ajayi-Kadir, director-general of MAN, highlighted the sector’s significant contribution to the economy despite challenges. He urged the federal government to provide equity funds to micro, small, and medium enterprises, increase infrastructure provision, and prioritise the allocation of foreign exchange to manufacturers.

Ajayi-Kadir also called for a review of the timeframe for backward integration of crops and minerals, strategic of the educational curriculum to emphasise skill acquisition.

“The government should compel all its institutions to patronise locally produced goods for all government contracts and purchases in compliance with relevant legislation and presidential executive orders,” he said.

Share