FG hails Jigawa’s role in food security

The Federal Government has lauded the Jigawa State government for a pivotal role in the country’s quest to attain food security under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, gave the commendation during a recent visit to Governor Umar Namadi in Dutse, the state capital.

Idris highlighted the state’s contributions, including the launch of the ongoing dry-season farming program under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and the Agro-Pocket program, financed by the African Development Bank.

“I am aware that harvesting is already going on, which means that the products are already making their way to the market. This is a positive narrative that Jigawa has been instrumental in achieving for the country. We look forward to the state playing an even more significant role in attaining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food sufficiency and security agenda,” he stated.

He expressed satisfaction with the impact of the programme on the availability and affordability of staple commodities like rice, maize, wheat, sorghum, and soybeans.

The minister acknowledged the challenges of ongoing economic reforms but emphasised their necessity for long-term benefits. He assured that the increased revenue would be used to support states’ programs.

Idris outlined his ministry’s goals to rebuild public trust, amplify government policies, modernize communication systems, and create a media-friendly environment.

Governor Namadi on his part highlighted the state’s leading position in wheat, hibiscus, sesame, and gum Arabic production, while expressing confidence in achieving self-sufficiency in wheat production within the next few years. He noted that 70 percent of Nigeria’s non-oil exports were from Jigawa’s hibiscus and sesame production.