FG hails Credo Advisory for its roles in tackling Covid-19

The Federal government on Friday said its success in tackling the deadly coronavirus was greatly helped by Credo Advisory, a strategic communications consultancy firm based in Abuja.

The government therefore, lauded the firm for its roles in helping Nigeria to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in country

Former National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, (PTF), Sani Aliyu, while speaking on the firm’s roles in the Covid-19 fight, expressed the gratitude of the government to Credo Advisory, for providing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 with risk and strategic communications technical assistance, which help to strengthen public perception in tackling the virus.

Aliyu described “Credo Advisory, as a critical partner in Nigeria’s COVID-19 response”, adding that “ Their commitment to the response and professionalism was exceptional”.

“We are grateful for their support during what was clearly a difficult period for all of us.”

Aliyu who was speaking at the 5th year anniversary of Credo Advisory, a strategic communications consultancy based in Abuja, on Friday, noted that the firm had collaborated effectively with governments, to achieve its success.

Read also: Coronavirus induced school closures cost students $17trn in lifetime earnings – World Bank

According to him, “Credo Advisory carved a niche for itself through successful collaborations with international organizations, donors, and private sector to design and implement communication strategies for interventions to raise awareness on national and developmental issues.

The firm had over the years, build trust with diverse target groups, and to effect change, even as it specializes in providing services in public relations, digital communications, marketing, media relations, development communications, etc.

In celebrating this milestone, Awele Okigbo, the Chief Executive Officer/Founder, stated that the firm’s success has been fuelled by working with passionate, dynamic people who share the same vision.

She stated, “starting Credo was my way of creating a vehicle to support clients in achieving communication excellence. Apart from attaining significant impact with our client work, the rewarding part has been seeing the firm scale its services across various sectors and in Africa.”

Over the last five years, the firm has made a name for itself (particularly in the health and power sector space) by providing best practice communications services to the World Bank, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

Others include, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in addition to private sector partners.

It is a strategic member of the Global Communications Alliance (GCA) – a network of independent communication and public affairs agencies across North America, Europe, South America, Africa, Australia, and Asia. GCA members are known for their award-winning campaigns and successful engagement strategies.