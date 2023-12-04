FG, Germany govt signs pact to accelerate implementation of Siemens power project

The Federal Government has signed an accelerated performance agreement with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholzqq aimed at expediting the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) to improve electricity supply in Nigeria.

The agreement, which was consummated on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit, was signed by Kenny Anuwe, the managing director of FGN Power Company, and Nadja Haakansson, Siemens Energy’s senior vice president and managing director for Africa.

The PPI, formerly known as the Nigeria Electrification Roadmap Initiative, was signed between the governments of Nigeria and Germany in 2019 to improve the power sector.

Read also:Delivery of siemens power project has recorded notable success — FG

Kenny Anuwe, in statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on Friday, said that Siemens Energy has delivered crucial equipment worth over 63 million Euros to Nigeria, since the project commenced.

According to him, “these equipment includes 10 units of 132/33KV mobile substations; 3 units of 75/100MVA transformers, and 7 units of 60/66MVA transformers, currently being installed by FGN Power Company at various sites across Nigeria.

“The project will also focus on identified load demand centres with a particular emphasis on economic and industrial hubs nationwide; execution of new 330kV and 132/33KV substations in target load centres with economic priority, in addition to thousands of kilometres of overhead transmission lines to connect new substations with existing ones.

“Furthermore, the agreement will ensure project sustainability and maintenance with full technology transfer and training for Nigerian engineers at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN),” he said.

Read also: Nigeria’s partnership with Germany, Siemens will improve power supply – Buhari

He added that the project will see to the end-to-end modernization and expansion of Nigeria’s electric power transmission grid with the full supply, delivery and installation of Siemens-manufactured equipment under the time line of 18 to 24 months.