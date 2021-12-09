Siemens power project to increase Nigeria electricity to 25,000mw – minister

Minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu, says Siemens Power Project when completed will increase Nigeria’s electricity from the current 4,500 megawatts (mw) to 25,000mw.

Aliyu said this in Abuja at a workshop organised by the Power Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PCAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in July 2019, the Federal Government signed a power deal with Siemens AG, to increase Nigeria’s electricity generation to 25,000mw.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had put everything in place for the partnership to work, adding that the project had the capacity to expand Nigeria’s electricity to 25,000mw.

He said the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), which began in 2021, was in three phases and was estimated to be completed in 2025.

“The phases cover the upgrading and expansion of the Transmission Networks (TN) and Distribution Companies (DisCos) networks.

“Improvement of access to affordable, efficient and reliable electricity and, providing support of industrial and economic growth in the country.

“Given Siemens AG’s accomplishment of a similar plan in Egypt and also its reputation as an international giant in the power sector related engagements. It is strongly believed that the Nigeria Electricity Roadmap (NER) is possible and achievable,” he said.

The minister also explained that the government was currently evaluating the procurement process and was confident that a positive outcome would emerge.

He said the project had reached an advanced stage in line with the Siemens project implementation plan.

According to him, sustainable growth in the power sector can only be achieved by adding renewable sources to the energy mix.

“Today, for example, 80 per cent of our energy comes from gas-fired plants.

“Government is driving the change to increase the quantum of renewable energy sources using solar, wind and hydros across the nation.

“We are encouraging investments in renewable sources in areas with comparative advantages.

“We are working tirelessly to increase the hydro and solar opportunities in the country,” he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jeddy-Agba urged investors to invest in the renewable energy sector.

According to him, government has developed favourable policies and business-friendly environment for them.

“We are not just looking at foreign investors, we want our local investors too to embrace the renewable energy sector. We want to assure all our investors and would-be investors that we will continue to create favourable policies and business – friendly environments for their investments to thrive,” he said.

Jeddy-Agba said the Buhari’s administration had introduced many favourable policies to water the ground for Federal Government’s partners.

The minister urged power correspondents to factually project the reformation going on in the sector.

“I want to stress here that as power correspondents, you owe it a duty to factually project the reformation going on in the power sector. In areas where you need clarification, contact relevant authorities because as insiders, you are supposed to be more accurate with your reportage concerning the sector than others,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman of PCAN, Obas Esiedesa said the capacity of journalists must be developed.

“More importantly in an emerging democratic setting like ours, and especially in an evolving electricity market like that of Nigeria.

“To this end, we are determined as an association to ensure that this capacity building workshop enlarges the knowledge of journalists covering the electricity sector. And afford them the opportunity to interact with top government officials, regulators and industry operators,” he said. NAN