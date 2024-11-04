FG flags off distribution of palliatives to nine Niger Delta states

The Federal Government has flagged off distribution of palliatives worth millions of Naira to support persons affected by the recent flood disaster in all nine States that make up Niger Delta region.

The nine Niger Delta region States are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers.

Abubakar Momoh, the Minister of Regional Development, who flagged off the distribution of the palliatives in Akure, the Ondo State Capital, said the palliatives were approved by President Bola Tinubu out of his love for people and commitment to alleviating the challenges that came with the flood.

According to him, the items approved for distribution include; Rice, spaghetti, beans, sewing machines, grinding machines, motorcycles, cooking stoves among others.

“President Bola Tinubu asked me to visit Akure, Ondo state to unveil his message to you people. You will recall that there was a time there was flood in this part of Nigeria, the entire Niger Delta region and recently too there was another flood.

Read also: Rivers political crisis caused by quest to control state’s treasury – Fubara

“So, President Tinubu gave an approval and we have started the symbolic presentation here in Ondo State which would also go to the entire 9 States of the Niger Delta region.

“A lot of decisions, policies had been taken by this government and the decision being taken are painful but that is the only way by which we can address the problem that have been facing this country and in a very short time we will begin to see the effects of the decision.

“So let us continue to pray for our President because he means very well for Nigeria.

“All the items we have here in Ondo, we will have it in every State of Niger Delta region. Today is a symbolic presentation because I’m here and I may not be able to visit all the 9 States, otherwise the job will be suffering. Maybe if I do one to two States, I will hand over the remaining one to the Permanent Secretaries and staffs of the Ministry for them to hand over the items to the people.

“The livelihoods items include; Rice, spaghetti, beans, sewing machine, grinding machine, motorcycles, cooking stoves among others.

“Now, it is the duty of the stakeholders to identify the vulnerable in the society, particularly the people that were affected by the flood, and after distributing to them, other people can also benefit.

“We are going to monitor the distribution of the items, and it would be well handled. We are not here to give it to one person, everybody will benefit and I’m sure that any person who takes any of these items must be ready if it is one vote you wanted to cast for our Governor you will cast two votes”, he said.

Seun Bosede Osamaye, the Special Adviser on Women Affairs to Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who spoke at the flag-off of the distribution of the palliatives, said the items would reduce the burden on the people.

She, therefore, lauded the Federal Government for providing the palliatives to flood impacted victims and the vulnerable in the nine States of the Niger Delta region.

Osamaye, however, urged the beneficiaries in Ondo State to be orderly as they collected the items and to effectively utilise the items to boost their economic well-being.

Share