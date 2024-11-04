Rivers political crisis caused by quest to control state’s treasury – Fubara

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State has said that the political crisis rocking the State was caused by inordinate ambitions of some forces to control the State’s resources.

Rivers State, as an oil-producing State, grosses about N28 billion per month from internally generated revenue (IGR) and about N36 billion from the Federation Accounts, making a huge sum of about N64 billion.

This was said to be a huge sum that attracted political interests in the State.

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT and ex-Rivers State governor, had alledged that he singlehandedly handpicked Sim Fubara to succeed him as governor.

Many then accused Wike of simply crafting a third term agenda with a plot to control the State’s resources

Soon after the coming to power of Fubara, trouble exploded between the two without anybody being told why Wike badly wanted Fubara removed from power, apart from insinuations and rumours.

Governor Fubara, who spoke at a Religious congregation in Port Harcourt on Sunday said, “There is a reason for this crisis, and that reason is the control of the resources of Rivers State. Rivers State resources belong to you, and we will make sure that the resources are applied judiciously for the betterment of Rivers State.

“What you owe us is just one thing: Continue to pray for us. Let us not lose focus because we know the devil is always at war to derail people in governance.

Read also: Rivers crisis: Fubara-backed speaker demands by-election to fill seats of 27 defected lawmakers

“Continue to pray for us because what is most important is the interest of the people here, and I believe that with your prayers, we will not lose focus and the purpose of governance will be achieved in Rivers State”.

Governor Fubara made the revelation while addressing the congregation of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Worldwide during the 51st birthday of the General Overseer, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, and the 18th Anniversary celebration of the church at the headquarters, Mbodo, Aluu near Port Harcourt.

The governor, however, sued for continuous prayers from the church in order for his administration to remain focused with a view to achieving the purpose of governance in the State.

Governor Fubara lauded the General Overseer, who goes by the title of Apostle for his philanthropic works and contributions to humanity.

The governor, who noted the decay of public amenities met on assumption of office, commended the General Overseer for the various educational programmes in the ministry aimed at providing children the requisite vocational and technical knowledge needed for future employment.

“For all you are doing for humanity, God will continue to strengthen you. You don’t know what you are doing, but those of us who are outside understand your contributions to humanity.

“Look at what you just showed me here. How many of our schools are still functioning to provide that level of training? There are no longer there! We met a dead system which we are trying to revive. But you are doing it as a private person. Why won’t God bless you?”

Governor Fubara however donated the sum of N200 million to the church to support its ongoing infrastructure development projects.

“I strongly believe your prayer and the prayers of the church are one of the reasons that while in the face of all our troubles, we are still standing. There is nothing God cannot do. So, I know that with your continuous prayers, we will overcome this present challenge.

“I am aware that there is a building for your TV station, and one of the dreams for that place is when you finish it, guests will be staying there when they come for programmes. Let me, on behalf of the government and everyone of you here, and the good people of Rivers State, donate the sum of N200million to support the project.

“Power has injected my own power to you. So, I need more power, more power for the progress of Rivers State, more power for the defense of humanity in Rivers State. God will bless you people for your prayers, and I assure you, we will not fail you,” the Governor said.

Share