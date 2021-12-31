FG extends NIN-Sim verification to March 2022

The Federal Government has again extended the deadline for the National Identification Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to March 31, 2022.

According to Isa Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, the extension would enable the government to consolidate the gains of the process and accelerate the enrolment of Nigerians in key areas like the remote areas, diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centres, and the registration of legal residents.

“As of December 30, 2021, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued over 71 NINs with over 14,000 enrolment centres set up across the country.

The unprecedented growth in the National Identity Database to over 71 million unique NINs in such a short period, with about 3 to 4 SIMs linked to a NIN, reflects the concerted effort of the Federal Government, the Nigerian populace, and legal residents and this is truly commendable,” he added

The minister said that NIMC has also set up enrolment centres in over 31 countries to cater for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Pantami, however, implored Nigerians and legal residents to enroll for their NINs and link with their SIMs during this period of extension as more services will be requiring the NIN for identification.