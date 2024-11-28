FG expands CNG fleet to cut costs, boost sustainability

….vows to transform local resources into national gains

The Federal Government in a move to transition the country toward cleaner, more cost-effective transportation has launched the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered buses for operation within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The initiative which is part of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), witnessed the formal handover of 15 CNG-powered buses to three key transport unions: the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

Said Ahmed Alkali, Minister of Transportation, speaking at the Launch of thePCNGI’s Renewed Hope Transport Scheme on Thursday in Abuja said that the government is committed to easing transportation costs for Nigerians while advancing sustainability through the adoption of cleaner fuel alternatives.

He commended the Presidential Committee on CNG Initiative for successfully reaching this critical milestone. “This initiative signifies a significant step forward in the administration’s mission to expand the use of compressed natural gas as a cheaper and cleaner alternative fuel for Nigerians,” said Alkali.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Transportation would spearhead sensitization campaigns to ensure transport operators, passengers, and the general public fully embrace and benefit from the program.

The Renewed Hope Clean Energy Transport Scheme is designed to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal by offering affordable and sustainable energy solutions for transportation. Through the initiative, the government aims to reduce operating costs for transport providers while lowering fares for commuters, ensuring widespread benefits across the nation.

Alkali highlighted the importance of leveraging Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources for domestic growth. He criticized the historical trend of exporting raw materials while importing finished goods at higher costs, noting that it is time for Nigeria to break this cycle.

“President Tinubu has made it clear that we will no longer export our gas only to import derivatives. Instead, we will harness our gas to power our economy, just as nations like Japan have demonstrated,” Alkali added.

According to him, The buses handed over at the ceremony symbolize tools for change and economic empowerment. Alkali urged the recipient transport unions to ensure proper maintenance of the buses, highlighting their potential to serve generations to come.

“This initiative is about transforming Nigeria’s resources into tangible benefits for its citizens. Together, we can create a nation where opportunities thrive, innovation flourishes, and prosperity abounds,” the minister said

On his part, Michael Oluwagbemi, Programme Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative said that the program aimed at leveraging Nigeria’s abundant gas resources. He added that for the next 40 days, Abuja residents will enjoy free rides on these buses, followed by discounted fares, a measure aimed at easing the economic burden of fuel subsidy removal.

He added that the CNG buses, launched in collaboration with the Ministries of Transportation, Gas, and Finance, promise to make transportation more affordable, environmentally friendly, and reliable.

“This is just the beginning, Over the next few months and years, thousands more buses will roll out, making transportation cheaper, cleaner, and safer for Nigerians,

“CNG is 70-80% cheaper than petrol and diesel, emits 80% less pollution, and is abundantly available in 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states, This energy source will not only reduce our reliance on imports but also create jobs and drive economic growth,” Oluwagbemi said.

Oluwagbemi emphasized the nation’s commitment to using its resources for local benefit, drawing comparisons to countries like Japan that have maximized the potential of imported Nigerian gas.

He noted that the Presidential CNG Initiative symbolizes Nigeria’s determination to break free from its dependency on exporting raw materials while importing finished goods.

Also speaking at the launch, Musa Mohammed Maitakobi, Executive National President of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), lauded the Federal Government for the rollout of CNG buses as part of palliative measures to ease the burden of transportation costs on Nigerians.

“Transportation is the backbone of any economy, connecting people to opportunities, services, and essential resources. These CNG buses are not just a gift but a testament to the government’s dedication to addressing the rising costs of transportation,” he said.

He explained that the initiative is aimed at providing free transportation for those in need, creating a positive impact across communities. Highlighting the environmental benefits of the program, Maitakobi noted that the use of CNG buses represents a significant step toward a greener and more sustainable future. “By utilizing CNG, a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels, we are contributing to the reduction of our carbon footprint while alleviating financial strain on families,” he added.

He pledged to ensure the effective deployment of the buses, promising accessible routes and schedules to maximize the initiative’s reach. Maitakobi expressed the association’s readiness to manage the project efficiently and called on RTEAN drivers and staff to rise to the occasion.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure this initiative honours its intent and delivers relief to those who need it most. “This is a call to duty. Your dedication and compassion will make a difference in the lives of countless citizens. Let us uphold the values of integrity, respect, and service that define our organization,” he urged.

Maitakobi further encouraged communities to embrace the initiative. “This is your service. Whether you’re heading to work, school, or essential appointments, these buses are here for you. We assure you of our support and will work closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of all passengers,” he said.

