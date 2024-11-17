FG enrolls Almajiri, out-of-school children into schools in FCT

Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education, in collaboration with the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSCE), has formally handed over children mopped up in and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for enrolment into classrooms, to address the challenge of out-of-school children.

This marks the culmination of the “Back2School” enrolment drive, which was launched earlier this year to tackle the issue of educational inclusivity. The handover took place at designated locations across the FCT on Friday, 15th and Saturday, 16th November 2024.

Folashade Boriowo, Director, of Press & Public Relations, Ministry of Education in a statement on Saturday disclosed that the education minister and Nyesom Wike, the Minister of FCT, approved the absorption of the children into schools at no cost to their parents.

She listed Kado Centre, Junior Secondary School Kado Kucl, Karu, LEA Karu Central Primary School, Deidei, LEA Primary School and Kuje, Science Primary School as schools as the schools where the children were handed over.

Share