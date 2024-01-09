FG elevates FCETI to degree-awarding institution

The Federal College of Education Technical, Isu (FCETI), in Onicha, Ebonyi State, has been granted a ‘dual-mode status’ by the Federal Government.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by Okey Okechukwu, the provost of the college, during a news conference in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

This implies that the institution has been elevated to a degree-awarding one and could award both the National Certificate in Education (NCE) and degree certificates to its students.

“Through this development, we can admit and train students for both NCE and degree programmes without recourse to any other tertiary institution.

“We have been authorised by law duly assented to by Mr President, to run both NCE and degree programmes within our college; a milestone which eluded many colleges but made available to us on a platter,” Okechukwu said.

The provost said that the college had been accredited to run a pre-NCE programme to accommodate candidates with deficiencies in either their O’level certificates or in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“We have also been accredited to run a pre-NCE programme for those candidates seeking admission but are deficient in their basic admission requirements at the O’ level certificates and UTME results.

“Our college welcomes all those candidates with deficiencies to apply instead of idling away at homes waiting for admissions or expectations that are endless and may never come,” he added.

He said that the college currently has four schools, including the School of Secondary Education (Science), the School of Secondary Education (Technical), the School of General Studies and the School of Vocational Education.

“The college presently runs 16 academic programmes spread over 16 departments of the four accredited schools.

“We invite all our teeming youths seeking admission into tertiary institutions to come to our college with an abundance of opportunities for admission made ease.

“Those who sat for UTME and scored up to 100 and are being denied admission elsewhere should change to any course in our college.

“We also invite those who did not sit for UTME to apply. We also admit those for the Pre-NCE programme,” he said.

He cautioned students seeking admission into tertiary institutions both within and outside the country to stop patronising educational institutions with questionable academic programmes.