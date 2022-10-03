FG disowns list of national honours nominees

The Federal Government has disowned the list of nominees for national honours 2022, circulating accross the media space since last weekend.

Julie Osagie-Jacobs, director press, ask federal ministry of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, in statement in Abuja on Monday, urged Nigerians to disregard the list, saying it is handiwork of fake news purveyors.

Osagie-Jacobs said the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public as the ministry will publish the names at the appropriate time and medium.

“The attention of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has been drawn to a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

“While it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on October 11, 2022, the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public. The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the list in circulation as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake,” the statement read.

According to the list in circulation those to be confered with the national honours by President Muhamadu Buhari include, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege; Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives and his deputy; Ahmed Idris-Wase, Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the House; Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, Olukayode Ariwoola Chief Justice of Nigeria and his predecessor, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Also to confered with the honour based on the list are; Abba Kyari (posthumous), former chief of staff to the President; Gabriel Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff; Tukur Buratai, former Chief of Army, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organization; Amina Mohammed, the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations; Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning; Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja Catholic province; HRM James Ayatse Tor Tiv; Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, amongt others.