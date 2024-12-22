FG disburses about N2bn to 1616 indigent cancer patients for treatment

The federal government has disclosed that about N2 billion have been disbursed to 1,616 cancer patients in Nigeria through the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) to cater for treatment costs.

Musa Ali-Gombe, director, clinical services, National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), which manages the Fund made this known in Abuja, at the 8th health conference convened by the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists (ANHEJ).

The CHF, a government initiative established to enhance access to cancer treatment for underprivileged Nigerians, was launched by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with key stakeholders. The programme addresses the growing burden of cancer care in the country and provides financial assistance of up to £2 million per patient. It focuses on the treatment of the most prevalent cancers in Nigeria, including breast cancer, cervical cancer, and prostate cancer.

Ali-Gombe revealed that while 4,560 patients applied for support, only 1,616 were successfully enrolled.

He noted that the National Hospital, Abuja, has the highest number of patients enrolled among the six tertiary hospitals across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones where the programme is operational. Ali-Gombe also informed that breast cancer patients constitute the largest group of beneficiaries.

“So far, we have disbursed about N2 billion, benefiting 1,616 people over the past three years,” he stated.

Ali-Gombe acknowledged that limited funding has restricted the number of beneficiaries and called for increased financial support to extend the reach of the programme to more indigent Nigerians.

“Public awareness is key to the success of the National Cancer Health Fund,” he added.

“As part of our awareness efforts, we are engaging communities through religious and traditional leaders to inform the public about the Fund. We will also display banners and signages in hospitals to guide indigent patients on how to access this support,” he said.

