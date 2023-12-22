FG declares public holidays for Christmas and New Year

The Nigerian government declared Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, public holidays for Christmas celebrations, followed by Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, for New Year’s Day.

The announcement, made by Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, comes amid heightened security concerns.

In a statement, Dr. Tunji-Ojo extended festive greetings to Christians and all Nigerians, urging them to embrace the season’s spirit.

He emphasized the importance of emulating “the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings of humility, service, compassion, and patience.”

Recognizing the crucial role of peace and security in nation-building, the minister emphasized President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope agenda,” asserting that the government will prioritize safeguarding lives and property. He encouraged citizens to remain vigilant, reporting suspicious activity and prioritizing community safety.

“The Yuletide season calls for discipline to protect the lives and property of everyone in their respective communities and the nation as a whole,” Dr. Tunji-Ojo stated. “Let us embrace unity and shared responsibility as we strive for a brighter year ahead.”

The public holidays offer a respite for Nigerians to celebrate and reflect, even as challenges and uncertainties persist. Dr. Tunji-Ojo’s call for unity and vigilance highlights citizens’ crucial role in shaping the nation’s peaceful and prosperous future.