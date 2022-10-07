FG declares Monday public holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Mawlid

The Federal Government has declared Monday, October 10, 2022 as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid Celebration to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, made this declaration on Thursday on behalf of the Federal Government. According to a statement signed by Dr. Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, the minister used the opportunity to congratulate all Muslims both at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

“He admonishes all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance, and perseverance, which are deep spiritual virtues and which the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) exemplified, adding that doing so would guarantee peace, security, and harmony in the country,” the statement added.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoins Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality.”

“As the indisputable leader of our race, we must demonstrate responsible leadership in Africa,” the Minister added.

The Minister urged all Nigerians to put a stop to all forms of divisive tendencies across the country, pleading with the youth in particular, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity, and join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.

“The Minister urges Nigerians to be security conscious, asking them to report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agency and through the N-Alert application on Android and IOS, saying ‘when you see something do N-Alert, as this would elicit a prompt response from a security agent.”

“The Minister wishes all Muslims a happy celebration and Nigerians a happy holiday.”