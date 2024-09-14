FG declares Monday public holiday

The federal government has declared Monday, September 16 as a public holiday to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), also known as Eid-ul-Mawlid.

The minister of interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on Friday in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the federal government.

The minister congratulated the Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora for the celebration.

Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim community and Nigerians at large to imbibe the spirit of patience, sacrifice, and resilience.

“While congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion, the minister implored them to use the opportunity of the period to pray for enduring peace and a more prosperous nation,” Ajani said.