FG, CSOs, reject establishment of national youth development commission

The Federal Government and Civil Society Organisations have rejected the proposed establishment of the National Youth Development Commission, citing duplication of functions and high cost of governance as reasons for their positions.

They made their positions known at the public hearing on a Bill for an Act for the establishment of National Youth Development Commission organised by the House of Representatives on Thursday in Abuja.

In his presentation, Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, said the bill if passed into law would automatically take away the functions and responsibilities of at least three Departments in his Ministry, namely; network and social mobilisation; education and youth development and enterprises development and promotion.

Dare who was represented by Ismail Abubakar, permanent secretary of the Ministry, said the statutory functions of the concerned Departments of the Ministry and some aspects of the responsibilities of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are basically the same as provided in Sections 2(I)(a)-(i). 3, and 4 of the proposed Bill.

“The implication of this is that, there would be duplication of functions and responsibilities of these departments as well as substantial functions of the NYSC in the Commission if the Bill is eventually passed into law as presently constituted. This is completely at variance with the present administration‘s policy thrust of cutting expenditures on public administration in favour of development projects

“This ministry is of the view that the establishment of a new organisation at this time when the government is planning to reduce cost of governance through restructuring and rationalisation of establishments will be counter-productive,” he stated.

Read also: Experts harp on financial education, as TGIx empowers young people for investment

In its submission to the House Committee on Youth and Social Development, The Advocates of Social Justice for All, a CSO stated that the proposed National Youth Development Commission is a misnomer.

According to the memorandum submitted, the proposed Commission does not provide any new insight into youth development in Nigeria but aims to repeat some of the essential functions of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

“Emphasis on reducing the cost of governance has been threatened in recent times by the continued push to establish more government agencies. In contrast, the already existing ones struggle to run their activities.

“The suffocating impact of the high cost of governance on our national life has made it assume a national emergency dimension. The Advocates of Social Justice for All advocates that the National Assembly discontinue further hearings on the National Youth Development Commission Bill”, the memorandum read in parts.

On the other hand, the Nigerian Law Reform Commission supported the Bill seeking to establish the National Youth Development Commission to promote the coordination of youth development in Nigeria.

Jummai Audi, chairman of the Commission, in her presentation said: “Although there are several Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that are committed to youth development.. there still remains a huge gap in catering to the needs of the teeming population of Nigerian youth.”

While declaring the public hearing open, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila urged stakeholders present to ensure that the contributions they make are informed and considerate, taking into account all the challenges the country is facing today.