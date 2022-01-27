Experts harp on financial education, as TGI empowers young people for investment

Investment experts have applauded the growing efforts of TGI Club in expanding the conversation around financial education and enabling young people to build investment portfolios.

Some of the experts who spoke at the TGIx annual flagship event held in Lagos identified the relationship between financial education and nation-building.

This year’s TGIx event is targeted at helping everyday Nigerian investors get useful tips and insights on how to make informed, unbiased investment decisions, create wealth in 2022, connect with experienced investment professionals and industry experts.

Recognized as one of Africa’s foremost investment clubs, TGI Club is now a club under Twelvevest Ltd (Twelve), established 4 years ago to provide financial education and credible investment opportunities to African millennials and the diaspora.

Tomie Balogun, CEO of Vestract Company and founder of the TGI club said the focus of the Club is to galvanize conversations on how young people and members of the club can create and build wealth through investment.

“We open investment conversations because a lot of quality information are shrouded in secrecy in terms of how young people or investors can invest,” Balogun said.

Read also: Praggschrome offers solutions to building infrastructure challenges in Nigeria

He added, “TGI is focused on financial education, and also ensuring we give people access to opportunities that can help them create investment portfolios that work for them.”

“You have to be a member to have access to the information, we send emails every week, give you research information on happenings in the global economy and how as an investor you can position yourself in different markets—money market, capital market, real estate and all that,” she said.

Peter Atuma, chairman, Princeps Credit Systems Limited, and one of the sponsors of the event in his remark expressed gratitude to the investment club for what they are doing, being catalyst for investment growth by creating opportunities for their members, who are in excess of 2000.

“These are the kind of things we need in Nigeria, where people are educated and encouraged to invest in our economy,” he said.

“It was a very insightful and impactful event. The TGI club is not just another random investment club but also one deeply committed to its vision and mission,” said Dunni Olawuyi, COO, Apel Asset Ltd.

According to her, “As a business partner and sponsor of the event, I will say that it’s been a journey that is worth it in every way and we are glad to continue on this journey to financial freedom with the club.”

Recognized as one of Africa’s foremost investment clubs, TGI Club is now a club under Twelvevest Ltd (Twelve), established four years ago to provide financial education and credible investment opportunities to African millennials and the diaspora.

While the Club’s primary objective is to educate its members and provide access, it works passionately with SEC registered investment partners to provide its members with a solid foundation in the principles of investing.

Since its inception, the TGI Club has focused on financial education for its members and enabled co-investing an estimated $25 million in multiple sectors such as real estate, agriculture, marketing, VC funds, capital investment, and food production among other Industries.