Praggschrome offers solutions to building infrastructure challenges in Nigeria

Praggschrome quality control, an independent third-party on-site quality control, material testing, and progress inspection company, is now offering a 30-day free service to help reduce construction mishaps in Lagos as a result of the constant infrastructural failures and building collapses in Nigeria.

According to Praggschrome, its qualified engineers will be providing thorough on-site quality control, material testing, progress inspections, site safety, and training for the next 30 days in February this year.

The free service aims to encourage Nigeria’s independent on-site quality control and material testing in compliance with international standards.

The company enjoins all interested parties to take advantage of the free services, particularly, ongoing private building construction of more than three-story, as well as public buildings and places of assembly with a minimum design capacity of 70 people.

On-site quality control services provided by Praggschrome adhere to design specifications, local rules, national requirements, and international standards, the company said.

According to Anthony Oladapo Ajayi, Principal Operating Officer at Praggschrome, independent on-site quality control, material testing, and certification are critical to restoring confidence, stability, safety, and durability in Nigeria’s construction industry.

“It breaks my heart to see that many resources and lives are being wasted in Nigeria due to preventable construction disasters. The majority of these fatalities are caused by a lack of independent on-site quality control in the initial building design, which is why we have decided to give free service in that spectrum to assist in averting future infrastructural failures,” Ajayi noted.

Other factors that contribute to project failure, according to him, include the lack of reference materials such as “The Building Code,” insufficient structural design, inadequate detailed plan scrutiny, and absence of periodic post-construction maintenance.

Ajayi explained, “We must incorporate third-party quality control and material testing techniques into every phase of a construction project to avoid frequent structural collapses.”

Ajayi, the man in charge of Praggschrome, is a civil engineer with over 25 years of expertise in both the Nigerian private sector and the American public sector with research interest in structural design, controlled inspections, infrastructural stability and forensic engineering. He is a professional member of Nigeria’s Council for Engineering Regulation (COREN).