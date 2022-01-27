Kwara Government demands full compliance with tax law

The executive chairman, Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS), Shade Omoniyi, has charged taxpayers and other stakeholders to ensure full compliance with the extant law on PAYE by guiding against non-deduction, under-deduction, non-remittance and under-remittance of taxes due on total emoluments of employees in both private and public organisations.

Omoniyi, who started this Tuesday at the agency’s 2022 Pay-As-You-Earn workshop, explained that the annual programme was one of the major platforms where the state bring together employers of labour to provide them with critical guidance on issues that bother on efficient operations of the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) scheme in the state.

The KW-IRS boss informed that collaboration as partners have assisted the service in achieving its set goals, with confidence that even more of such cooperation would be enjoyed in the drive of revenue for the strategic development of Kwara State.

A statement signed by the corporate affairs department of the agency, quotes Omoniyi as saying, “This year’s workshop calls for rapt attention of participants in noting the key takeaways from all the different papers to be presented as the events will not only afford participants to be exposed to rudiments of PAYE operation, but allows for ideas to be shared on grey areas in taxation, and serve as an opportunity to interact and cross fertilize ideas towards an improved service delivery and IGR for the State.”

The workshop, tagged “Enhanced tax compliance through efficient PAYE operation and stakeholders engagement”, had five paper presentations from staff of KW-IRS, on topics around tax compliance.

Mohammed Audu in his presentation highlighted the component of tax compliance and its benefits to the citizenry, stating that when submission of required information to tax authorities as and when due and in required formats, declaration of income, filing of annual returns, and paying of tax due in a timely manner are observed as required, the state develops and everyone is better for it.

On efficient PAYE operation, Abdullahi Gegele stated that PAYE is statutory and mandatory and non-remittance is punishable under the relevant laws. It further expanciated responsibility of employers of labour in line with section (80) of Personal Income Tax Act 2011 as amended, and the Residence Rule.

Taking his turn in the presentations, Mohammed Kabiru-Rufai, spoke on annual returns and back duty, noting that tax audit is a tool to confirm the level of compliance of every directed employer of labour to the directive of the tax law with regards to PAYE and other deductibles, such as water rate, development levy, withholding tax on contracts, bank interest, and so on.

He emphasized the need for submission of Nominal Roll and Annual Tax Return by direct employers of labour for accurate reconciliation of remittances of every organization.

The paper presentation at the event also dwelt extensively and created awareness on the seamlessness of tax payment through the use of the Self-Service Portal provided by KW-IRS as one of the state’s automation goal, aimed at refining the current tax processes towards improving tax compliance, conform with standard tax practices, strengthen the tax administration system and respond effectively to the dynamics of the revenue challenges in the state.

Taofiq Alabi in his presentation on automation system of the state, pointed out that some of the innovations under the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq led administration include, the development of a tax solution system, implementation of business process re-engineering, multiple payment platforms, improved database of taxpayers among others.

Mohammed Usman, the director, income tax, KW-IRS, on behalf of the agency appreciated all participants for their time and support in ensuring the needful are carried out as it relate to correct deductions, remittances of taxes and in collaborating in the growth of IGR for the state.