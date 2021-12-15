FG confirms credibility of Ikoyi registry weddings, debunks invalidity report

The federal government through its ministry of interior has confirmed that nuptials conducted at the Ikoyi marriage registry are valid and credible.

Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary and principal registrar of marriages, ministry of interior made this known in a statement where he stated that news about the invalidity of marriages conducted by the registry is false, misleading and a deliberate distortion of the decision of the Court in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/816/18.

“It is noteworthy that the same Federal High Court situated in Ikoyi, Lagos in Suit No. FHC/L/870/2002 held that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior is constitutionally empowered to conduct marriages in Nigeria and held that the Local Governments were delegated by the Federal Government to conduct marriages, by virtue of Legal Notices issued pursuant to the Marriage Act,” it read.

Belgore added that in another lawsuit No. LD/1343/GCM/2016, the Court held that while registration of marriages is regulated by local governments, being under the concurrent list, formation of marriage is under the Exclusive Legislative List, within the jurisdiction of the Federal Government, regulated by the Ministry of Interior.

“In the circumstances, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Interior has applied for a certified true copy of the judgment and will take appropriate further action including but not limited to the filing of an appeal in respect of this conflicting and confusing decision, in line with the provisions of the Constitution,” Belgore said.

He urged that couples who had held nuptials at the Ikoyi registry as well as intending couples exercise patience and continue transacting their normal businesses at all Federal Marriage Registries subsisting throughout the federation in line with statutory and constitutional provisions.

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice D. E. Osiagor, barred the Federal Government from conducting marriages at its marriage registries, adding that only local government marriage registries are empowered to do such by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).