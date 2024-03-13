FG commences distribution of free grains in Northwest

The Federal Government has commenced the distribution of 102,000 metric tonnes of free grains in the seven States of the Northwestern part of Nigeria.

Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, stated this while briefing State House Journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Kyari, who stated that for security reasons further details on the distribution of the grains would not be disclosed, said that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security was working with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and other national security outfits to address the risk involved in vandalisation of food warehouses across the country.

He said, “We are distributing to State capitals in the first instance as you all are aware of the risk involved in the vandalisation of foodstuffs. So we are working with the office of the National Security Adviser and other national security agencies

“Distribution has commenced however I will not want to comment on the security aspect of the distribution. I can assure you that we have started distributing in the northwestern states, and we are distributing out of seven points.”

Recall that the Federal Government had announced the commencement of the distribution of 102,000 metric tonnes of grains across the Country on the 1st of March, 2024.

The Federal Government undertook the distribution of grains nationwide to cushion the impacts of the hardship in Nigeria.