FG begins payment of ASUU’s withheld salaries

The Federal Government has started the payment of the withheld salaries of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Gbolahan Bolarin, ASUU chairperson, Federal University of Technology, Minna confirmed the development where he said, “Yes, it is true. Payment has started rolling in.”

Recall that President Bola Tinubu in October 2023, approved the release of four of the eight months’ ASUU withheld salaries of the workers.

The salaries were withheld when the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari invoked a ‘No Work, No Pay policy’ against some university-based unions that embarked on a strike, which lasted for eight months in 2022.