FG begins nationwide inspection to curb unfair prices, weights, measurements

“Full deregulation will lay down an open market for pricing of petroleum products and put an end to fuel subsidy,” analysts at PwC said in their review of the PIA.

The Federal Government has begun a nationwide inspection and monitoring of businesses to ensure compliance to established standards and regulations for pricing, weights, and measurements.

The exercise was flagged off in Abuja with unannounced audits of some public and private business premises, by the ministry industry, trade, and investment, according to Adebayo Thomas, the director of press and public relations in the ministry.

The team, during the inspection, visited the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) in Lugbe and Sahad Stores in the Central Business district, Abuja.

Abbas granted the NNPCL station a pass rating for compliance, while Olajide Bamidele, director of weights and measures at the ministry, expressed satisfaction with the NNPC pump and found no breaches.

The team, however, noted that all the places visited recorded about 95 percent compliance, except for one at ShopRite along Lugbe road where one of the scales was not good and the task force decided to seal its use at the Pastry section.

It is expected that when the machine has been calibrated or when it’s ready for calibration, the team will go back and unseal the equipment.

The exercise is expected to be carried out in all 36 states of the federation.

Read also: Seek alternative routes, Lagos advises motorists on Eko Bridge

Speaking during the exercise, Nura Abba Rimi, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, said that the exercise was the beginning of a nationwide activity. He said that the activity was part of the renewed hope agenda of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration in ensuring economic stability in the area of market confidence, and consumer protection.

“We carry out monitoring of instruments to ensure a fair and transparent market, and to ascertain how businesses comply with national laws and regulations. Those that do not comply with the provisions of the non-automatic Weighing Instruments Regulations 2016 or the Measuring Instruments Regulations 2016 are prevented from being placed on the market or put into use,” he stated

According to him, enforcing accurate pricing, weights, and measurements of goods and services brings several benefits to both citizens and the country.

This process, he said, ensures that consumers get what they pay for, prevents fraud and unfair practices, and builds trust in the market.

“Accurate measurements mean fair pricing, which helps consumers make informed purchasing decisions. It also helps in the efforts of the government to promote Health and Safety, noting, proper measurements in food and pharmaceuticals ensure that consumers receive the correct dosage and quantity, which is crucial for health and safety,”

The permanent secretary also noted that this effort would encourage investment and economic growth, because businesses are more likely to thrive in a regulated environment. He added that this will lead to Increased revenue for the country.

The permanent Secretary, who was represented by Mohammed Nasiru, director of Reforms Coordination and SERVICOM, stated that there would be penalties for non-compliance with regulations on pricing, weights, and measurements. He emphasised that these penalties are designed to ensure that businesses adhere to fair practices, protecting consumers and maintaining market integrity.

“Businesses may be required to pay significant fines for each instance of non-compliance. Authorities may confiscate goods that do not meet the required standards and in severe cases, businesses may face temporary or permanent closure.

“Persistent offenders could face legal action, including lawsuits and criminal charges. Non-compliance can harm a business’s reputation, leading to loss of customer trust and revenue,” he stated