Seek alternative routes, Lagos advises motorists on Eko Bridge

Eko Bridge

Lagos State government has advised motorists to take alternative routes as it plans to shut down the Eko bridge to enable the Federal Ministry of Works carry out emergency repairs on the bridge.

This means that motorists have to brace up for another round of delays and inconvenience to be occasioned by traffic congestion or gridlock that usually accompanies repair work on the bridge.

The repair work, which is slated to commence on Monday, September 16, 2024, is expected to last for 8 weeks, meaning that the bridge will be reopened in the second week of November.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, who announced this in a statement on Friday, explained that the repairs would be carried out in four phases during which the bridge will be intermittently fully or partially closed, depending on the work schedule.

For that reason, Osiyemi urged motorists to use the alternative routes that have been outlined.

According to him, motorists heading to the Island from Funsho Williams Avenue can make use of the service lane at Alaka to connect Costain and access Eko Bridge to continue their journeys, adding that such motorists could access Costain to connect Eko Bridge to link Apongbon for their destinations.

“Motorists moving out of the island can connect Apongbon inwards Eko Bridge to link Costain to access Funsho Williams Avenue. They can also make use of Costain inwards Alaka/Funsho Williams Avenue or alternately go through Apapa Road from Costain and link Oyingbo to access Adekunle to link Third Mainland Bridge for their desired destinations,” the commissioner said.

Similarly, the commissioner advised that motorists heading to Surulere from the Island should use Costain to link Breweries inwards Abebe Village to connect Eric Moore/Bode Thomas to get to their destinations.

He appealed to motorists to bear with the government while the repair work lasted, assuring that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials would be deployed to the rehabilitation areas and alternative routes to minimise travel delays and inconvenience.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE