FG awards N46bn contract to rehabilitate 2 bridges in Lagos

The federal government says contract has been awarded for the rehabilitation of two bridges in Lagos at the cost of N46 billion. The contractor for the rehabilitation work is Julius Berger, the German construction giant.

The minister of works, David Umahi, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the two bridges for rehabilitation are the Third Mainland and Carter bridges whose under water sections have been damaged.

Read also: FG to spend N46bn on rehabilitation of 2 Lagos bridges

The minister spoke in Lagos at Falomo-Ikoyi LASWA Five Cowries terminal last Friday while briefing a joint team of Senate and House of Representatives committee for works who were on inspection tour of Lagos zone for oversight of federal government’s projects,

“This afternoon, we looked at the critical infrastructure at the Third Mainland and Carter bridges. These two critical bridges along with Eko Bridge brings people to Lagos Island. Presently, only Eko Bridge is allowed to take heavy duty vehicles because of the critical challenges of the other two.

The cost of repairing the underwater damage at Third Mainland bridge is N21 billion, while that for Carter bridge is N25 billion. Already, Julius Berger is working on it, and has been mobilised with the sum of N6 billion and N7 billion respectively,” he said.

The minister explained further that there are three critical underwater challenges affecting the structures which are the depletion of the slabs, but there is nothing to worry that because the ministry is going to repair it as it did with Eko Bridge.

Other challenges are the deterioration of the pies caps and their cover, among others. The cause these challenges, he said, are illegal sand mining, underwater currents and rusting of the steel castings.

Umahi, however, asked the federal government to declare a state of emergency on these critical infrastructure because, according to him, it will cost over N6 trillion to construct another third mainland bridge if it collapses. He called on the lawmakers to use their office to make funds available to fix the bridges.

“The National Assembly is in charge of appropriation of funds. You have to find the money, and we will make the bridges work,” he said.

Similarly, Barinada Mpigi, the chairman of the Senate committee for works called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on those critical infrastructures, urging the president to give special attention to those infrastructures.

Mpigi assured the minister of the support of the National Assembly in fixing those infrastructures by approving the needed funds.

Meanwhile, speaking on the quality of work at the Dangote refinery road project, the senator advocated for more tax credit to encourage such a dividend from Nigerian companies.

“I told the minister of the need to preach the gospel of tax credit. What we have seen cannot be compared to what we have been seeing on our state roads.

“This is a living example that everybody can testify to, concrete roads so far as we are concerned, have come to stay and we need to commend Hitech and Dangote for the use of his tax for the development of this area of the state. He is an example of a good citizen and a good Nigerian. I think we must commend him and give him all the necessary support he deserves,” he said.

Akin Alabi, the chairman of the House of Representatives committee for works commended the minister for the great efforts he is putting to ensure the bridges are in good condition. He assured the minister that the parliament will do the needful to make his work easier because the bridges serve all Nigerians.