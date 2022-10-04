FG appoints Aminu Umar-Sadiq as new NSIA CEO

The federal government has appointed Aminu Umar-Sadiq as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), BusinessDay has been told.

He replaces Uche Orji who exited the office last Friday after ten years of service as the pioneer CEO of NSIA which manages Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Executive Director, Subsidiaries and Investment at the Authority.

Umar-Sadiq has significant experience in investment banking, private equity, and public finance, including his earlier role as a Senior Vice-President and Deputy Head, Infrastructure.

Since joining NSIA, Umar-Sadiq has led the development, execution, and management of critical domestic infrastructure projects in the agriculture, healthcare, roads, real-estate, and power sectors.

Prior to joining the NSIA, he worked in mergers and acquisitions at Morgan Stanley focused on the Energy and Utilities sectors.

He also worked with Denham Capital Management, an oil and gas, mining, and power-focused private equity fund.

A Bauchi-State academic scholar, Aminu holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Engineering Sciences from the University of Oxford.

Umar-Sadiq is an Archbishop Desmond Tutu Fellow, a Nigeria Leadership Initiative Associate, and a Mandela Washington Fellow.