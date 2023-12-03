Fernandez double helps 10-man Chelsea beat Brighton

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez scored the first two goals of his Premier League career as Chelsea beat Brighton 3-2 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Fernandez headed home Chelsea opening goal in the 17th minute following a cross by Benoit Badiashile.

Another headed goal, this time from Levi Colwill, doubled Chelsea’s lead four minutes later.

Brighton got back into the game courtesy of a fine goal by Facundo Buonanotte just before half-time.

Moments later, Chelsea were reduced to 10 men when Conor Gallagher was shown a second yellow card for a foolish sliding challenge on Billy Gilmour.

Brighton were the better side for much of the second half but Chelsea made it 3-1 in the 65th minute courtesy of a Fernandez penalty.

Fernandez’s conversion from 12 yards came after a VAR review had found James Milner guilty of fouling Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Read also Ex-Blues defender Johnson confident of Osimhen joining Chelsea

Brighton pulled a goal back via Joao Pedro in added time but it was too little too late.

The win moves Chelsea to 10th position the Premier League table, three points behind Brighton in eighth

This was the club’s first home win in the Premier League since beating Luton in August.

The club have two tough away fixtures against struggling Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United side on Wednesday before travelling to Everton.

While Brighton play Brentford next on Wednesday, and later travel to Burnley on Saturday.