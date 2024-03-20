Fenerbahce brawl: Osayi-Samuel may avoid ban despite altercation

Turkish Super Lig action turned ugly after Fenerbahce’s 3-2 win over Trabzonspor, with fans storming the pitch and clashing with players.

Security struggled to contain the situation, with Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel filmed throwing punches at a pitch invader.

The Nigerian international could have faced a 5-10 game suspension, but Article 4 of the Turkish FA’s rules allows for self-defence against those entering the field with aggressive intent.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is investigating the incident and vowed to punish those responsible. Trabzonspor faces potential fines and a possible game played behind closed doors.

Osayi-Samuel’s actions, while responding to a hostile situation, may be deemed justifiable self-defence.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce fans have shown their appreciation for Osayi-Samuel’s commitment, creating graffiti praising his passion for defending his team.

In a separate development, Turkish Sports Lawyer Fatih Şaşıoğlu stated that Trabzonspor fans who entered the field face sanctions, while those who attacked players could be banned for up to 10 matches.