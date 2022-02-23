Federal Ministry of Finance clears air on fire incident

The Federal Ministry of Finance has clarified that its building was not razed by fire as widely reported on social media Wednesday morning.

The ministry made the clarification in a statement, shortly after the news went viral online.

“Rather there was an incident on the corridor in the basement involving an isolated battery pack and it was quickly put out by the security personnel on duty,” said Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister’s aide on media and communication.

It had earlier been reported that a small section of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja, was scorched by fire.

BusinessDay had also stated that the fire was started by an inverter battery located at the basement of the building, where the fire was contained.