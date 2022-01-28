Buhari orders relief materials for Onitsha markets fire victims

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday directed Federal Government’s agencies, to provide immediate palliatives for victims of the Onitsha main market fire victims.

He also urged public-spirited individuals and government agencies working with the State Government, to give the necessary succor to the victims of the fire disaster that destroyed goods in the market.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the President who commiserated with the victims, also urged corporate organizations to assist those whose means of livelihood have been affected by the unfortunate incidents.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the fire incident at the Main Market and Relief Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, respectively, which reportedly destroyed several goods.

The President had earlier on Friday, received citizens of Ogun State at State House Abuja, who had come to show appreciation for the visit paid to their state a fortnight ago.

During the visit to the state, the President had commissioned landmark and legacy projects like roads and housing estates, which he describes as “projects of outstanding quality” during the ‘thank you’ visit.

Read also: Buhari sends Video/ audio message to people of Zamfara

President Buhari particularly said the new roads would cut travel time considerably, lauding Governor Dapo Abiodun for also working hard on security and other projects that touch the lives of the people.

He recalled that he began his military career in Abeokuta as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army, “so I will always see Ogun as home.”

The President appreciated Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a former Governor of the State, who was in the delegation, saying “we have known each other for a very long time.”

Gov Abiodun said the visit was to “express appreciation for the love you have shown our State, and your visit has reassured us that you love our people, and you will continue to give us deserving support.”

He assured that he would continue to make life abundant for the people of Ogun State, through adequate security and economic emancipation.

“Your visit was monumental. We are glad that you are part of the history of our State. I bring you the greetings and appreciation of the more than 300 Obas in Ogun,” said the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, chairman of the Council of Obas.

Other members of the delegation were Salimot Badru, a former deputy governor, and Sulaiman Adegunwa, a foremost industrialist.