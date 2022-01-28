Buhari sends Video/ audio message to people of Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, made a broadcast to the people of Zamfara State, following the cancellation of his scheduled trip to the State, on due to inclement weather conditions,

Businessday had reported earlier that the President could not go to Zamfara as earlier scheduled, after commissioning the 3 million tones BUA Cement 4th production plant in Sokoto

A statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, however, said the President sent a video and audio message to the people of Zamfara, following his inability to go to the state.

The President said “ It pains me that I can no longer be with you today as I had planned. I had just finished what I came to do in Sokoto at the BUA cement facility and was looking forward to meeting you”

“I have been told that the trip cannot hold anymore because of bad weather which has made it impossible for my helicopter to fly to Gusau from Sokoto.

Read also: Buhari cancels trip to Zamfara, vows to crush forces of evil

“I understand how you feel about this development but I know that you will agree with me that Allah knows best. I particularly sympathize with your Governor, Bello Matawalle and his cabinet who have put everything in place to make the visit a successful one.

Buhari said he looks forward to a more weather-friendly period, for a rescheduled visit.

“I am directing our security agencies to sustain the onslaught against terrorists, restrict cross-boundary infiltration and all unauthorised access to the goldmines in the state.”

He assured that both the Federal Government and the Zamfara State Government are working to ensure that peace returns to all parts of the State in the shortest possible time, adding that “and we expect all citizens to cooperate with, and support in all ways, the Armed Forces and other security agencies”

“God bless the people of Zamfara State.”