Buhari cancels trip to Zamfara, vows to crush forces of evil

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday shelved his scheduled trip to Zamfara, even as he again directed the nation’s Armed Forces and other security services to deal decisively with any person or group undermining efforts at achieving sustainable peace, security, and stability in the country.

It was not immediately clear why the President shelved his visit to Zamfara, but Businessday Presidency Sources disclosed that it may not be unconnected with issues bordering on insecurity in Zamfara.

The Source who did not want his name in print, said “the President’s trip was for condolence”

The President was scheduled to proceed to Zamfara from Sokoto after commissioning the 3million metric tonnes BUA Cement’s 4th production plant in Sokoto.

But the President while speaking at the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the President assured that the “country will ultimately defeat the forces of evil”

The President revealed that he has given “ them specific orders not to spare any bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.”

The President, who commiserated with the Government and people of Sokoto over the recent loss of lives and property as a result of outrageous attacks by bandits and other criminal gangs, assured the people that he remains unrelenting in his resolve to put an end to heinous criminal activities in the state and other parts of the country.

The President wrote in the visitors’ register: “My condolences to the Sultanate, the Government, and people of Sokoto State over the recent mindless killings by bandits and terrorists.

“Nigeria shall win the battle over evil.”

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan thanked the President for the show of sympathy assuring him of continued support towards peace and stability in the country.