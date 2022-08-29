Federal lawmaker decries deplorable condition of Olomi road

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, a lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, has expressed concerns over the deplorable state of Olomi/Olojuoro road in Oyo State.

While lamenting that the road has been listed in the budget every year as far back as 2018, without any improvement, he noted that the economic value of the area was gradually dwindling, as many businesses were beginning to leave due to the road’s poor condition.

According to her, lives are being lost on the road, as a journey of 10 to 15 minutes now takes hours or more, which is not ideal for an economy that wants to grow.

“That road has been in this terrible state for many years. We appeal to the relevant agents of the government to come to our aid on this road”, she said.

Akande-Sadipe said this during an inspection of the road in Ibadan, adding that the deplorable state of the road has continued to affect residents and businesses negatively.

The lawmaker, who chairs the House Committee on Diaspora, said constituents had not ceased calling on the federal government to end their sufferings and nightmares on the road.

She further said the situation was worrisome that one year after she inspected the road with officials of the Federal Ministry of Works and Transport, and the Public Complaints Commission, it was still in its worst state.