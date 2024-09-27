Federal High Court fines DSS N407m for violating deceased suspect’s rights 

… Directs release of corpse for burial after 11 months

The long-awaited outcome of the case of Salamatu Adamu, the Lafia-based housewife, who was arrested by the personnel of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), and subsequently allegedly tortured and killed in custody, has been put to rest in favour of the applicants at the Federal High Court I, sitting in Lafia.

Justice Ajiya H. Nganjiwa, who presided over the case, dismissed the preliminary objection of ‘no cause of action’, filed by the DSS.

In his ruling, the Judge, awarded a cumulative sum of Four Hundred and Seven Million Naira (N407 million), on the account of violation of fundamental right of the 45-year Salamatu Adamu.

Justice Nganjiwa, however, directed DSS to release the corpse of the deceased, deposited at the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital, to the family for burial according to the Islamic rite.

He condemned the act of the DSS personnel against the deceased woman and her family, saying that, nobody or institution is above the constitutional provision in a lively democratic society.

Abubakar Dogara, the Counsel to Musa Shittu Mohammed, husband to the deceased woman, thanked the court for the ruling and for granting all their prayers against the DSS.

“We are in court upon endorsement of the fundamentals rights of one Salamatu Adamu, who died in the custody of the Department of State Security Service.

“We have filed our processes and the court, in it wisdom asserted that by the outrageous conduct of the respondent (DSS), have violated the rights of Salamatu Administration, since, of course, they can not justify the purpose of her arrest”, Abubakar Dogara said.

He said we are happy that the court granted all their relief sought, and will continue to fight actions against fundamental rights.

Abdullazeez Y. Afebwa, the counsel to the DSS, simply appreciated the court’s ruling.

When contacted for further comment on the telephone after the judgement, Afebwa, refused comment and rather suggested that a former request be lodged to his office in that regard.

The DSS counsel insisted that, for him to say a word, “I have to seek the audience from my office before I can talk to you.

He later said he would get back to the reporter, “Let me discuss with my people that you called, and as at the time of filing this report, there was no response from the counsel Afebwa.

The DSS had claimed in the counter affidavit that, Salamatu Adamu died as a result of sudden death, with documentary evidence.

The Court, however, struck out all the issues the DSS brought for determination against the deceased, on account of frivolity.

It will be recalled that, on November 7, 2023, at about 9 am, the deceased mother of two girls and a boy, was arrested at her residence in Tudun Kofa in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Salamatu Adamu was allegedly accused by one Adamu, as one of the accomplices and conspirators to a kidnapped case of a little boy in the area, of which, the DSS picked and tortured her to death without justification.