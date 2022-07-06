Federal Government urged to be proactive in war against insecurity

In order to find a lasting solution to insecurity in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to intensify efforts in the fight against terrorism

Alimi Abdulrazaq, the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Arera Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kwara State, stated this during a recent meeting with the executive members of state’s chapter of ACF led by their chairman, Mohammed Ghali Alaaya.

Alimi, a legal icon and Mutawali of Ilorin, however, noted that the government needed the support of all Nigerians in tackling the hydra-headed security challenges facing the country.

He called on the leadership of the ACF and all Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government to urgently bring an end to the spate of insecurity in the north in particular and Nigeria in general.

Alimi enjoined the government to do more in funding the security agencies, adding that more still needed to be done in the area of intelligence gathering in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes across the country.

He identified unemployment as one of the causes of insecurity, as he applauded the federal and state government’s efforts at creating massive employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths through implementation of agricultural policies.

He described the government’s considerable strides in the development of the agricultural value chains through the interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a right step in the right direction.

On the reviewed agenda of ACF in Kwara, Alimi said, “Today’s meeting is a watershed in the life of ACF in Kwara State. It gives us fresh opportunity to recommit ourselves to the developmental agenda of northern Nigeria as integral part of a united, stable , secured and prosperous Nigeria.

“We shall make it more impactful in terms of the development of Kwara and Arewa.”

He pledged his support for the full realisation of the reviewed agenda of ACF in Kwara which will impact positively on the the state.

Alimi charged the ACF state executive to expedite action on their ongoing programmes and projects, including the acquisition of a befitting secretariat for the forum .