Over 4,700 terrorists surrender to troops in two weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said more terrorists numbering 4,770 have surrendered to troops in different locations in the northeast region in the last two weeks.

Benard Onyeuko, a major general and director, of Defence Media Operations (DMO), who made this known in Abuja, said all surrendered terrorists including women and children have been handed to relevant authorities for further action.

He further disclosed that the troops of Operation Hadin Kai and troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed and injured more than 82 terrorists in the northern region and recovered several weapons within the period from June 16-30, 2022.

“The air component of Operation Hadarin Daji carried out air interdiction on June 22, 2022, at Kofar Danya village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Following a report about the planned attack on Kofar Danya village, the air component mobilized to the location and sighted 150 terrorists converged under thick vegetation.

“Accordingly, Nigerian Air Force platforms engaged the terrorists with heavy bombardment, which destroyed the terrorists concentration camp. Consequently, credible feedback from the locals around Kofar Danya disclosed that over 82 of the terrorists suffered heavy casualties as many of them were neutralized while other sustained various degree of injuries,” he said.

The director further said the operations against oil theft and illegal bunkering among others by Operation Dakatar Da Barawo results within the period. According to him, a total of 3,074,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 3,810,000 litres of crude oil, 14,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit and 14,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine was discovered.

“Also, 26 oil thieves were arrested, 29 vehicles, 68 wooden boats, 9 speed boats among other equipment were impounded,” he further said.