Federal Executive Council okays April 2022 for Air Nigeria take off

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved April 2022 for the take-off of Air Nigeria, the proposed new national carrier.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, revealed this while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

He recalled that it was the sixth time the matter was brought before the cabinet for consideration.

Read also: Flight operations resume at all airports after ATC warning strike

According to him, the federal government will acquire only five percent equity in the airline while other Nigerians will get 46percent.

He disclosed that strategic partners including foreign airlines will be identified to take up the remaining 49percent equity.

The minister also said the national carrier, when operational, will create about 70,000 jobs for Nigerians.