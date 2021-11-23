Flight operations resume at all airports after ATC warning strike

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has said that following the intervention of NAMA management, normalcy has been restored, as the flow control, earlier embarked upon by members of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) today, the 23rd of November, 2021 has been suspended.

In a statement by Fola Akinkuotun, managing director, NAMA, it stated that the above suspension is to pave the way for a follow-up meeting between NAMA management, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the association, scheduled to hold later today.

“Meanwhile, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) hereby wishes to reassure airspace users and the general public that the Nigerian airspace remains safe for seamless and economic air travel. We also regret any inconveniences caused earlier today,” Akinkuotu, stated.