FEC considers 2023 draft budget estimates ahead of presentations to NASS

The 2023 draft budget estimates proposal topped items for consideration this Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari

The budget, estimated at N19.76 trillion, is expected to be presented to the National Assembly, on Friday, 10th October, 2022 at 10am.

The FEC meeting will review the performance of the 2022 budget, as well as key indicators of the 2023 budget estimate, BusinessDay gathered at the Presidential Villa, on Wednesday.

The Virtual meeting holding at the Council Chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja, is also being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and key Ministers.

Read also: Finance minister links GDP growth to collaboration with NDIC, CBN

Apart from the Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and Head of the Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Also present are Ministers of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Finance Budget and national Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and Education, Adamu Adamu.

Others are the Ministers of Health, Osagie Ehanire, Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, as well as Ministers of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri, Budget and National Planning Clement Agba and Environment, Udi Odum.

Other cabinet members are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.