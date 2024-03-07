FCTA sets to disburse 20,660 bags of grains to 6 area councils

Federal Capital Territory Administration, is set to disburse 20,660 bags of grains as palliative to vulnerable groups in the six Area Councils next one week, to cushion the high level of hardship in the country.

Mariya Mahmoud, the FCT Minister of State, made the disclosure, while addressing stakeholders following a Presidential directives to commence emergency distributions through the National Emergency Management Agency.

Mahmoud, listed the items to be distributed to include 4,680 bags of 50 kg of maize, 1,100 bags of 50 kg of millets, 13,920 bags of 50 kg sorghum and 960 bags of 25 kg of garri to be distributed to the six Area Councils.

The Minister, however, hinted that 20% of the grains allocated to be given to faith-based organizations, while 3% to all boarding schools in Area Council as directed by the Presidency; warning that the items must be given to the vulnerables in the society.

She called on all stakeholders, especially Chairmen of Area Councils, to ensure that the palliatives are distributed seamlessly in line with Presidential directives.

The Minister directed the FCT Secretary Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat to look for a benefiting warehouse within 72 hours for the safe keep of the grains.

According to her, “yesterday we received this letter from the Presidency through the National Emergency Management Agency and we all know that a few days back we were at Gwagwa where our warehouse was attacked by some youths in that area and all we have there have been carted away.

“However, God almighty has given us a solution through Mr. President. Everybody knows how the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been going up and down to see how we can cushion the impact of the hardship in the country.

“They have been having meetings through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and finally we were able to get palliative items we can distribute for our people to tell them how Mr. President have his people at heart.

“So it was along this week that the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, was directed to hold an important meeting with stakeholders to constitute a committee that will handle the distribution in a transparent manner. That is why I personally called people so that they would be at this meeting because of its importance”, she added

Speaking on the seamless distribution of the palliatives, the Minister stated that the Presidency has directed the constitution of a committee that comprises Chairmen of Area Councils, FCT Emergency Management Agency, traditional rulers, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Faith based organisations (JNI & CAN) and National Union of Local Government Employees.

Others include Nigeria Red Cross Society, Women Associations, Persons with Disability, Youth Associations, Principals of boarding schools, Civil Society Organisations and the Media.

It would be recalled that one of the warehouse belonging to the administration located in the Gwagwa-Tasha of the Abuja Municipal Area Council was loot by hoodlums on Sunday.