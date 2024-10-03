FCT Police storm kidnappers’ hideout, arrest four, foil planned attacks

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has apprehended four suspected kidnappers in connection with multiple abductions and murders across Abuja and neighbouring states.

Acting on intelligence, the police arrested the suspects on October 1, 2024, at their hideout in Sauka, Abuja.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Yau Sani, also known as Baba (an ex-convict), Nuhu, a.k.a. Giwa, Kabiru Mohammed, and Yusuf Hassan.

According to a statement by Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, the suspects confessed to their involvement in a series of kidnappings and the killing of seven victims during their criminal operations.

The gang had terrorised residents in several areas including Dakwa, Dawaki, Aco Estate, Dupe Village near Zuma Rock, and Kuchiko Village.

According to her, their criminal activities also extended into parts of Niger and Kaduna States.

The police further revealed that the suspects led authorities to another hideout in Gauraka Forest, Suleja, Niger State, where they uncovered a cache of arms, including four AK-47 rifles, thirteen AK-47 magazines, and 162 rounds of live ammunition.

In their confessions, the suspects admitted to plotting attacks on government institutions and residential estates in the FCT, which were thwarted by proactive police efforts.

The FCT Police Command also reaffirmed its commitment to combating crime and urged residents to remain vigilant.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious activities to the police through emergency hotlines: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, or 07057337653. Complaints can also be directed to PCB at 09022222352 or CRU at 08107314192.

The police’s swift action has been praised as a major victory in the fight against kidnapping in the region.

