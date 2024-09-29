Edo police command arrests notorious kidnapper, recover stolen items

The Edo State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its fight against crime, with the arrest of a notorious kidnapper and armed robber, Richard John Abdullahi.

This significant arrest is part of the Command’s on-going efforts to protect lives and property across the state.

Parading the suspects at a press briefing held on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nemi Iwo, detailed the arrest, which he described as a well-coordinated investigation by the State Intelligence Department (SID).

According to CP Iwo, the suspect was linked to a kidnapping and robbery incident that occurred on May 7, 2024.

On that day, a masked gang of armed robbers stormed the residence of one Promise Ehikhioya in Illela Quarters, Ekpoma.

They abducted Ehikhioya after tying him up and whisked him away to an undisclosed location, the kidnappers later demanded and collected a ransom of ₦6 million before releasing their victim.

In addition to the ransom, the gang stole Ehichoya’s vehicle, a Toyota Venza with registration number LND 438 HM, along with several household items including phones, electronics, jewelry, and clothing.

Fortunately, the stolen vehicle was later abandoned and recovered by the police.

Through advanced intelligence gathering, the police were able to track down and arrest Richard John Abdullahi, a 40-year-old resident of Zone C, Apo Resettlement Quarters, Abuja.

A Beretta pistol with three live rounds of ammunition was discovered in Abdullahi’s possession, along with stolen jewelry, including a gold chain and bracelet from the Ekpoma kidnapping.

Abdullahi, during interrogation, confessed to the crime and identified his accomplices—Ismael Peter (the gang leader), Emmanuel Audu, and one Lucky, all of whom he had met during a previous jail term in Koton-Karfe Prison, Kogi State.

Police operatives followed Abdullahi’s leads to the homes of his accomplices, where they recovered electronics and clothing stolen during the Ekpoma incident. However, the suspects managed to evade arrest.

An unregistered gold-colored Toyota Sienna and two motorcycles, believed to have been used during the robbery operations, were also recovered. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the remaining gang members.

In another development, the Edo Police Command successfully recovered stolen electricity transformers and apprehended suspects involved in the theft.

On August 11, 2024, a complaint was lodged regarding the theft of a 300kva and a 100kva transformer, along with two drums of 2.5mm flex cable wire from No. 8 Idugboe Estate, off Sapele Road, Benin-City.

Investigations by the X-Squad in Benin-City led to the arrest of 50-year-old KC Okojie Prince, who admitted to committing the crime alongside an accomplice identified as Ojo (surname unknown).

The investigation further revealed the receiver of the stolen items, 40-year-old Aruka Uche, who was arrested at No. 5 Eben Street, off Akpakpava, Benin-City, where the stolen equipment was recovered. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fugitive accomplice.

The police also recorded another success with the arrest of four suspects connected to an armed robbery incident reported by the Iwologbe Rapheal of Judges Quarters, Ekpoma.

Rapheal’s Toyota Highlander with registration number RBC 66 AQ was stolen at gunpoint on August 23, 2024, by unidentified individuals riding a motorcycle.

Thanks to a painstaking, technology-driven investigation, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit was able to recover the stolen vehicle and arrest the suspects: Ifeanyi Okpara (26), Dennis Okosun (25), Edwin Iruogbe (27), and Shehu Ismail (25), who acted as the receiver of the stolen goods.

The police recovered a locally made pistol with two live cartridges from the suspects, who have since confessed to the crime and will face charges in court.