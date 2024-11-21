FCT Police investigates alleged extortion by officers in Kubwa

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has initiated an investigation into allegations of extortion by police officers in the Kubwa area, following a viral social media video.

The incident reportedly involved a motorist who was accused of violating traffic laws on Saturday, November 16, 2024. In a statement signed by Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, it was disclosed that the officers implicated in the video have been identified and invited for questioning.

“The command has taken swift action by promptly identifying and inviting the officers seen in the video for questioning.

“An investigation into the matter is currently underway to determine the facts of the case,” the statement read. The police urged the complainant, who initially brought the case to public attention, to come forward and provide further evidence to substantiate her claims.

Reaffirming its commitment to professionalism, the FCT Police Command emphasized its zero-tolerance stance towards misconduct, vowing to hold any errant officers accountable.

The statement also encouraged members of the public to report any cases of police misconduct to the command through its dedicated Public Complaints Bureau at 09022222352 or the Complaint Response Unit at 08107314192.

The FCT Police Command reiterated its commitment to fostering a culture of integrity and maintaining public trust.

