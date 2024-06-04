FCT infrastructure development is priority, says Tinubu

…Commissions new road

By Ladi Patrick-Okwoli

President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s resolve to continue prioritising infrastructure development in Abuja, the nation capital.

Tinubu stated this on Monday while commissioning the Expansion of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from the Villa Roundabout to Ring Road 1 (RRI) in Abuja.

The president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that the expansion of the outer southern motorway would not only address traffic congestion and improve transportation, but also stimulate economic growth and create opportunities for prosperity in the capital city.

“What is unfolding in our capital city is a testament to what can be achieved with our government Renewed Hope Agenda, quality transformation of the Federal Capital Territory and indeed Nigeria.

“Nigeria will definitely make progress, and the prosperity, achievements are in our hands. We will build a nation where everyone is involved,” he said.

Tinubu also reassured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of the citizens and make it the cornerstone of his development agenda.

“The best way to achieve greatness is to look forward, aspire for great results, and not be hindered by obstacles. We must see opportunities in obstacles and seize them”, he stated.

The president said that his government has laid foundation for economic growth, social progress, and improved quality of life for residents of the FCT, highlighting some of his major investments in essential services, including water supply, electricity and road networks.

He said that completion of the Ring Road 1 project would significantly improve connectivity and traffic flow within the capital city.

He recommended Nysome Wike, the FCT minister for his visionary leadership and dedication to the transformation of the nation capital.

Earlier in his speech, Wike, expressed gratitude to the president for designating this week – from Monday to Saturday – as FCT week.

He recalled that the road project awarded in 2013 had remained incomplete for 11 years, emphasising that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration was targeted at making life easier for the people of Abuja.

The renewed hope agenda is not propaganda. It is the reality that Nigerians must see. So, I am very happy to present a finished road to Mr. President,” Wike said.