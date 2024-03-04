FCCPC beckons on electricity consumers to lodge complaints with commission

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, (FCCPC) has continued has called on electricity consumers around the country with genuine complaints about the service to lodge them with the commission for resolution with various electricity distribution companies.

As part of its functions, the commission which recognises electricity as an essential public utility has prioritised intervention in the electricity industry to improve service delivery and the well-being of consumers

Adamu Abdullahi, Acting Executive Vice Chairman of the commission who spoke at the consumer engagement forum in Ikeja, Lagos last weekend where his officials and staff of Ikeja Electric listened to complaints of electricity consumers said FCCPC is ready do with what is good for the consumers.

“ We go round the country to listen to complaints and that is why we ensure that players in the electricity service are involved in the consumer complaints forums”. He said most of the complaints are about over-billing, metering issues, reconnection, energy stealing,

Abdullahi said that consumers can go Online to lodge their companies.

On why the forum, he said the pervasive complaints by electricity consumers in the country over exploitative billing, unlawful disconnection, non-metering of customers, absence or overload of transformers and other salient issues, constitute a pattern of widespread infraction demanding necessary action by the commission

Also speaking at the forum, officials of Ikeja Electric and Nigeria Electricity Management Agency promised the resolution of complaints by consumers.

On his complaint, a customer, Anthony Chukwuka said he paid for meter since August last year but the meter has not been supplied. Another customer said he attended the forum to lodge complain about re-direction of their community – Owode Ajegunle, along Ikorodu road – to another area which does not have enough electricity supply.

In Nigeria, the electricity eco-system includes seven power generation companies (Gencos), a transmission company and 11 distribution companies (Discos)which supply electricity to consumers.