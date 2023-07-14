FBNQuest highlights opportunities in equity-based investments

FBNQuest, a subsidiary of the FBNHoldings Group has highlighted potential benefits of equity based investments and strategies for achieving long-term capital growth.

At the webinar themed ‘Achieving Sustainable Growth in Equity–Based Investments,’ experts emphasised the importance of aligning investment objectives with risk tolerance and liquidity requirements.

According to them, when it comes to investing, it is important for investors to clearly define their goals and take into account their comfort level as well as how much risk they can tolerate and any liquidity requirements.

“By aligning their objectives with these factors, investors can make well-informed decisions that are tailored to their individual circumstances,” the statement said.

Speaking about the FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund which is a means to get exposure to equities, Gbolahun Ologunro, associate portfolio manager, FBNQuest Asset Management said “the FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund is designed to assist investors in achieving long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of Nigerian stocks with high growth potential.

“Our rigorous research-based approach ensures that we select high-quality companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, maximising returns for our clients,” he said.

The industry experts at the webinar noted that the strong performance of the FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund can be attributable to the recent policy actions taken by Nigeria’s new government.

Ologunro, while speaking about the fund’s performance stated that, “The FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund has consistently outperformed the current level of inflation in Nigeria, offering investors a hedge against inflation and the potential for long-term wealth accumulation. It is a smart choice for investors seeking sustainable growth.

FBNQuest said FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund’s objective is to generate competitive returns within a three to five years investment horizon by investing in reputable Nigerian companies.

“The minimum entry requirement for the FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund is N50,000. It focuses on investing at least 75 percent of its assets in a diversified portfolio of high-quality Nigerian listed companies, aiming to preserve capital over time,” it said.

FBNQuest stated that the FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund may allocate up to 25 percent of its assets to short-term money market instruments and bank deposits to manage liquidity effectively.