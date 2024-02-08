Fashola unveils new book, seeks action on nation-building

Babatunde Raji Fashola, former governor of Lagos State and immediate past minister of works and housing, has unveiled a new book, which centres on nation-building and good governance.

Titled “Nigerian Public Discourse: The Interplay of Empirical Evidence and Hyperbole”, the book was launched Thursday in Lagos, amid calls by the author for more discussions on national issues as well as matching actions to actualise the discussions.

The 218-page book, published by Quramo Publishing this year, highlights the reality of situations in the country and fictitious claims that often blur the realities on ground.

In his review of the book, Opeyemi Agbaje, noted that the book was timely as the need to further public discussions on national development cannot be overemphasised, especially with the realities of the country today.

Also, Gbemi Shasore, CEO, Quramo Publishing, in her publisher’s remarks at the book launch, noted that the publishing company has identified that everybody has a story to tell and is committed to helping everyone tell their story, including Babatunde Raji Fashola, its latest author, who has vast experience in different fields.

In his remarks, Anthony Kila, a professor and institute director at CIAPS, said that Babatunde Raji Fashola’s book was worth reading based on the content. “By that, I mean topics treated and the mode of treating them. The book is a very personal narrative that is unapologetically built on and framed around the education, exposure and experience of Fashola the writer.

Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu and representative of the president, commended the author, especially on highlighting the need for separating realities from falsehood in national discussions.

Fashola, the author, noted that the book was a self-inflicted literary adventure and output for his 21 years of public service.

“This book is meant to provoke serious conversations on our country’s pressing issues and matching actions,” the former minister said.